'Cyberpunk 2077' news: 'The Witcher 3' voice actor expresses interest to work on upcoming CD Projekt Red game title

Screengrab from the teaser trailer of "Cyberpunk 2077." YouTube/Cyberpunk 2077

The upcoming futuristic role-playing game (RPG) from CD Projekt Red, "Cyberpunk 2077," is currently under development, although the game studio has kept major details about the project under wraps. While there is no news about the people participating in the production, the voice actor from CD Projekt Red's other popular game title, "The Witcher 3," has said that he is willing to be involved in "Cyberpunk 2077."

In an interview with VG 24/7 during the Eurogamer Expo or EGX 2017, the voice actor behind "The Witcher" series' Geralt of Rivia, Doug Cockle, expressed his interest to work with CD Projekt Red's future game title, which is none other than "Cyberpunk 2077." Cockle is also willing to be involved in the project even if the studio decides to give him a minor participation, stating that he really enjoys working with CD Projekt Red.

"What I have discussed is the idea of me being involved somehow. Whether that's a major part or just an easter egg," Cockle said. However, the voice actor revealed that there is no formal talks yet between him and CD Projekt Red regarding "Cyberpunk 2077."

Furthermore, Cockle also confirmed that CD Projekt Red has been mostly busy with the development of "Cyberpunk 2077," showing that the studio is doing its best to create a great game and release it as soon as possible. With this, fans cannot expect CD Projekt Red to launch other games in the near future, particularly "The Witcher 4," which has also been reported to launch over the next years.

Meanwhile, it was leaked by an alleged member of CD Projekt Red's team working on "Cyberpunk 2077" that the upcoming video game will be so vast that its scope will be four times bigger than the already massive "The Witcher 3." The leaker also claimed that "Cyberpunk 2077" will still be larger even if the base game and downloadable content (DLC) packs of "The Witcher 3" combined.

Based on this information, the gamers can expect "Cyberpunk 2077" to include several maps that could take them a couple of hours to explore. Likewise, it was reported that the environment in the game can be destructed. This means that players will witness more realistic battle sequences where an intense fight can damage the area around them.

There is no confirmed release date yet for "Cyberpunk 2077," although CD Projekt Red is expected to reveal more information in the coming months.