'Cyberpunk 2077' gameplay rumors: 'Witcher 3' voice actor wants to return, new gameplay details revealed

Screengrab from the teaser trailer of "Cyberpunk 2077." YouTube/Cyberpunk 2077

After the success of its "Witcher" trilogy, CD Projekt RED is now moving on to even greener pastures, as its new game venture, "Cyberpunk 2077," gets its gameplay details revealed. Rumors about the potential return of English voice actor Doug Cockle, who plays protagonist Geralt in the "Witcher" games, have also spread online.

The overwhelming success of "The Witcher 3" has set high expectations for its developers. Due to this, there have been rumors that the studio is making "Cyberpunk 2077" approximately four times larger than "The Witcher 3" and its downloadable contents (DLCs). In addition, the environments and the open-world itself in "Cyberpunk 2077" will allegedly be dynamic and destructible, like players have seen in "The Witcher 3," although the extent of similarities between the two is yet to be seen.

Website Gaming Bolt has even theorized that given the development period and resources of "Cyberpunk 2077," it is possible that it might surpass "The Witcher 3" in both size and scope. Despite these grand rumors, however, Segment Next has confirmed that the upcoming futuristic game will only feature one city, albeit a really huge one, supposedly similar in scale to a real-life city.

Being a futuristic game, one of its trademarks would be the common cyberpunk genre trope — flying cars. This may or may not be incorporated into the game's fast travel system. Customizable characters will also be a welcome change in "Cyberpunk 2077," and players are curious to see how CD Projekt RED will handle this since their previous three "Witcher" games only gave a single character option — the white-haired Geralt.

Meanwhile, Cockle has announced his desire to be part of the performance cast in "Cyberpunk 2077" since he apparently enjoyed working with CD Projekt RED. That said, fans expecting a "Witcher 4" tease from Cockle will be disappointed, as the actor knows nothing about it at the moment.

No release dates have been confirmed yet for the upcoming "Cyberpunk 2077," but CD Projekt RED hopes to release the game sometime in late 2018 or early 2019.