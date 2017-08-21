'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 9 release date, trailer news: Larry David refuses to be a hero, HBO stands firm against hacker

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 9 promotional image. Twitter/HBO

Larry David, who plays himself on "Curb Your Enthusiasm," does not want to be a hero in the ninth season of the show. Also, HBO refuses to give in to a hacker's demands.

In the first trailer for the HBO hit comedy "Curb Your Enthusiasm," shots of the city at night are showed with ominous music playing in the background, similar to the dark introductions of the "Batman" movies.

A deep voiceover is heard over the superhero parody saying, "There is only one hero who never stays silent, who fights against injustice wherever he finds it. And the world needs him now, more than ever."

A searchlight then turns on with the face of David shining in the night sky. The scene then cuts to David on a bed looking out the window with disapproval.

The comical take on "Batman" ends with David seemingly reluctant as he answers a phone call saying, "Turn the light off, I'm not going!"

It will be interesting to note the titles of popular episodes that appeared in the trailer as a marquee, a restaurant signboard and wall graffiti, namely "Mr. Simmington," "Al Abbas Original Best Chicken" and "Respect Wood" respectively.

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" is about the life and times of David and the shenanigans he gets himself into with all kinds of people.

In related news, HBO remains firm in not giving in to a hacker's demands for money after he leaked several of the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" episodes online well before the October launch.

In a statement issued recently, HBO said, "The hacker may continue to drop bits and pieces of stolen information in an attempt to generate media attention. That's a game we're not going to participate in... This incident has not deterred us from ensuring HBO continues to do what we do best."

After a six-year absence, "Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 9 returns on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 10 p.m. EDT on HBO.