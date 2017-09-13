'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 9 release date, trailer news: Larry David complains and annoys in latest clip

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 9 promotional image. Twitter/HBO

In the upcoming season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," Larry David who plays himself will keep on being the grouchy and sarcastic man which fans and viewers like about the show.

In the new trailer for the ninth season of the hit HBO show, David gets irritated and cranky over the simplest of things. He bangs on an empty shampoo bottle while taking a shower, gets frustrated over a broken shoelace, and tells a woman crying hysterically to keep her volume down.

David even gets annoyed at a judge and blurts at him, "Yoo-hoo." The judge gets surprised and indicates his disapproval but David questions, "Well, you can't yoo-hoo a judge?"

In another funny scene, David's office colleague played by Carrie Brownstein ("Portlandia") tells him that she did not report to work for two days because she was constipated. David gets surprised why constipation would warrant two days of missed work. He asks his close friend Leon Black played by J.B. Smoove about it and he replies, "I saw a porno constipated. I ran a 5K marathon constipated. I was in a hotdog-eating contest constipated and I still f---ing won."

The video clip features other humorous glimpses from recurring characters including Richard Lewis played by himself, Susan Greene portrayed by Susie Essman, and Jeff Greene played by Jeff Garlin.

Bryan Cranston is a new guest star and will apparently play David's therapist. He tells David in a scene, "I enjoy the mind of Larry David." However, when David gives him the last word, the therapist just heaves a sigh of disgust.

Other guests who will make appearances in the upcoming season are Jimmy Kimmel, Elizabeth Banks, Lauren Graham, Elizabeth Perkins, and Nick Offerman.

After a six-year absence, "Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 9 will return on Sunday, Oct. 1 on HBO.