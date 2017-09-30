'Cuphead' news: New retro game gets rave reviews

Cuphead and Mugman trying to fight a giant Woodpecker boss in the game "Cuphead." Steam website

Dated animation themes, like those from the 1930s, usually make for an unusual game premise, but not for "Cuphead" and its players, as the new retro-style game was positively received after its release.

"Cuphead," from developer and publisher StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc., is a classic 2D "run and gun" sidescrolling game that has a heavy focus on boss battles. What makes it so unique is that the audio and visuals of the game are made using the same techniques utilized by 1930s cartoons — hand-drawn animations, colorful backgrounds, and to set the atmosphere, original jazz music from the era.

The game was released on Sept. 29 for both the Xbox One and the PC, and the Steam reviews have garnered a 96 percent positive rating from an average of 1,388 users. "Cuphead" also got equally high metascores on Metacritic. For the PC version, critics gave it a 90, while users scored it 8.7. On the Xbox One, critics rated it a 90, and users marked it an 8.3. These scores may have changed since the time of writing.

Polygon has stated in its review of the game that despite its difficulty, "Cuphead's" charm and its affinity for "throwbacks" made it a worthwhile experience. The game is reportedly as cute as it is challenging. Still, potential players may want to note that boss fights in the game can last as long as two minutes and will require strict attention and good reflexes.

In "Cuphead," players will get to control protagonists Cuphead or Mugman (co-op multiplayer), as the former spends the entire game trying to repay the debt he lost to the devil. Players can expect Cuphead to retain his weapons and upgrades even if he dies, setting the bar low for the consequences of player mistakes. Should the players find the game lonely or difficult, a second player can use the character Mugman.

"Cuphead" is available on both the Xbox One and Microsoft Windows and also comes with a Deluxe Edition that includes the original soundtrack used in-game.