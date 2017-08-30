'Cuckoo's Calling' news, reviews: JK Rowling novel-to-TV adaptation premieres first two episodes

Holliday Grainger stars as Robin Ellacott and Tom Burke as Detective Cormoran Strike in the new BBC One series "The Cuckoo's Calling" BBC One

JK Rowling's detective crime novel under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith has been adapted to a TV series, and the first episode premiered last Aug. 27, receiving mixed reviews from fans.

"Harry Potter" and "The Casual Vacancy" author JK Rowling is no stranger to her novels being adapted for the big screen, but this time, it's a TV premiere that welcomed "The Cuckoo's Calling," a novel she wrote under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

"Strike: The Cuckoo's Calling" had a double episode premiere on BBC One on Aug. 27. The series follows Cormoran Strike (Tom Burke), a war veteran turned private investigator, hired to solve the mystery involving a dead fashion model, Lula Landry (Elarika Johnson).

Together with his new assistant, Robin Ellacott (Holliday Grainger), the two investigate the nature of the death because although it was ruled out as a suicide, it could have very well been a murder.

"Strike" was not quick to strike at all, however, a review by Telegraph stated. The case's story took a while to get going, but that, then again, it worked to bring the characters to life for the audience.

Burke was described to be magnetic in his portrayal of the detective, while Grainger was said to have an instant impact on audiences as her bright demeanor was a stark contrast to Strike's.

Fans were not too pleased about the cliffhanger in the second episode, however. Detective Strike seems to have identified the murderer as he is looking through CCTV footage of the night of Landry's death.

"It was you, you killed Lula," he said before the episode abruptly ended, and the credits started rolling.

Fans may not have to wait long, however, since "Strike" returns on Sept. 3 for the final episode in the adaptation of the first book.

The second book in the series, "The Silkworm," will be adapted into two episodes. Book 3, "Career of Evil," is also a two-episode story.

"Strike: The Cuckoo's Calling" continues every Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT. on BBC One.