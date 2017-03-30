'Cube Escape: The Cave' tips, tricks: Gathering tools and solving puzzles

Indie game studio Rusty Lake recently launched the ninth installment of the puzzle game series "Cube Escape." Like its preceding titles, "The Cave" offers a variety of puzzles, some simple and some complex, but all will lead to the truth behind the Rusty Lake mysteries.

"The Cave" is the ninth episode in "Cube Escape," which continues the storyline of Rusty Lake, and like the usual, the mysteries of this eerie place will be unveiled little by little within the game. Players follow the story of an old man who comes across a strange cave. Gamers need to descend the depths of the cave. With an interactive setting, players can click on objects to use them in their journey or store them in the inventory for future use.

For those who are new to the gameplay, IBTimes urges players to gather as much tools as they can. Upon entering the first room, gamers will notice a dresser. Inside this dresser are tools, matches, knives, and a petri dish, all of which will prove to be useful for the trip. Lighting the wick located on the right side of the room will lead players to a bat, which definitely needs to be stored in the inventory as well.

Often times players will come across settings that will not make sense, but if players can interact with their surroundings, it is best to give them a try. For instance, in the game, players will come across a tall chest, which can be opened by swiping the locks for a few times. When it opens, a spider and a bug will be revealed. The goal is to prevent the spider from reaching the bug. Gamers will be able to do so by tapping on the web, keeping the spider from advancing, and ultimately leading to the bug's escape.

Players may find puzzles like this rather minor, but they do lead to something important. Accomplishing these puzzles will unlock a reward. In this case, finishing the spider buzzle will unlock a book.

"Cube Escape: The Cave" is currently available for free on iOS gadgets, on Android devices, and on PCs.