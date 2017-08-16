'Criminal Minds' season 13 spoilers, cast news: Penelope Garcia asks Daniel Henney's character for help

Promotional image for CBS' "Criminal Minds." Facebook/criminalminds

Since it was announced that Daniel Henney would be joining "Criminal Minds" season 13, fans have been curious to see how he will enter the fray as Agent Matt Simmons. Thankfully, executive producer Erica Messer has shed some light on the matter.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Messer said Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) will team up with Simmons for another case. The collaboration also entails finding the missing member of the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU).

"Garcia has just learned that her team is in trouble and the first person she calls is Agent Simmons," Messer, 43, said. "He drives them to the site of the last known signal from the team. They discover this horrific car accident. Once they see who is injured, they discover that someone is missing."

Aside from Henney, viewers will see another familiar face when "Criminal Minds" returns to the small screen. Floyd Feylinn Ferell (Jamie Kennedy), a psychotic, prolific and cannibalistic serial killer, will show up in the upcoming installment's sixth episode.

Floyd's reappearance will once again lead the team to question their faith. His arrival will also give psychological and emotional trauma to his victims, which includes Garcia.

"It's going to dredge up a lot of reminders for the team and the struggles that people had with faith in that episode," Messer said during CBS' summer press tour. "[Garcia is] going to deal with a reminder of that time in her life."

In other news, the popular CBS series has been remade for the South Korean market. The said remake, which stars Lee Joon Gi, Son Hyun Joo, Moon Chae Won, Lee Sun Bin, Go Yoon and Yoo Sun, has been well-received in the country; garnering 5.49 percent viewership in Seoul and a nationwide rating of 4.9 percent.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.