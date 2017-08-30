'Criminal Minds' season 13 spoilers: BAU member kidnapped; returning characters

"Criminal Minds" will return for its 13th season in September. Twitter/CrimMinds_CBS

A Behavioral Analysis Unit member is taken hostage and a few characters are coming back in the 13th season of "Criminal Minds." Spoilers suggested that a BAU member will go missing and it is up to Garcia (Kristen Vangsness) and Agent Simmons (Daniel Henney) to find them.

The events of season 12 left the lives of Rossi (Joe Mantegna), Prentiss (Paget Brewster), Lewis (Aisha Tyler), JJ (A.J. Cook), Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) and Walker (Damon Gupton) hanging on the balance. The show's executive producer Erica Messer revealed to Entertainment Weekly that in the season premiere, Garcia is the one who picks up the call for help by her colleagues, and Simmons is the one she calls to help her out.

Messer shared that Simmons drives her to the site of the team's last known signal to find that a car accident has occurred, and when they see who among them is injured, they will also find that one team member is missing. She adds that throughout the premiere, Simmons and Garcia will work together to find their missing colleague. It poses a question as to who among the team members in the accident disappeared.

Rumor has it that Walker might be the missing member in the premiere, who may have been kidnapped by Mr. Scratch. He is the serial killer who may have caused the accident in the season 12 finale. Should it be true, then it fits well with Gupton's departure from the show.

Meanwhile, alongside Henney another actor is returning to "Criminal Minds" in time for its 13th season. Spoilers revealed that Jamie Kennedy will be back. Kennedy, who played the cannibal criminal Floyd Feylinn, will return. He is not someone that the team would want to see again, but it is possible that Floyd is back to continue his own storyline from his episode "Lucky" that aired a few years back.

Messer revealed to TV Guide that they got to write the sequel to that episode in many ways. The sequel to "Lucky" will also be a great setup to learn more about Garcia and her history.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.