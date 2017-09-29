'Criminal Minds' season 13 episode 2 release date, plot news: BAU investigates suitcase with dead body

Promotional poster for "Criminal Minds" on CBS. Facebook/ CriminalMinds

In the next episode of "Criminal Minds," the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) led by David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) investigates a dead body that turns up in a suitcase.

The trailer for the latest installment titled "To a Better Place" was recently released and showed the killer pulling a suitcase with a supposed dead body inside. The mysterious murderer apparently lures and kills his victim in his home. Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) believes that the killer experiences a moment of rage before he becomes extremely tender towards his victims.

Another strange piece of information is that the perpetrator's grandmother is supposedly involved with the murders. The victim is introduced to his grandmother apparently before he kills her. "That is fascinating," agent Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) says to her colleagues upon realizing the strangeness of the case.

It remains to be seen how the team will capture the demented murderer before he kills any more women.

In the last episode, the BAU managed to locate the psychotic villain Peter Lewis a.k.a. Scratch (Bodhi Elfman) who forced the former director Aaron Hotchner (Thomas Gibson) to go into a protection program. The insane stalker went on a quest to kill Hotchner last season which caused the loss of some lives including Stephen Walker (Damon Gupton).

Scratch tried to escape from the side of a building but the metal staircase gave way and fell which made him latch on to the ledge for dear life. Agent Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) was about to save him but he could not hold on and fell to his death.

With Scratch now gone, Hotchner could return to the BAU but opted to retire instead making Rossi the new head of the unit.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 episode 2 will air on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.