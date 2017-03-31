'Criminal Minds' season 12 episode 19 spoilers: Unsub creates giant sundial; Shemar Moore excited to return for finale episode
In the next episode, an unsub creates a giant sundial out of his victims. Meanwhile, Shemar Moore shares how he feels about returning to the show for the finale.
On the next episode of "Criminal Minds" season 12, titled "True North," the BAU encounters an unsub that creates a giant sundial from its victims by tieing them up in the desert.
"The BAU is called after three victims are found tied to stakes in the Arizona desert," the episode listing reads from The Futon Critic.
As seen from the episode 19 promo, JJ (A.J. Cook) figures out that their unsub created a sundial using his victims based on the evidence that they have gathered. This episode was directed by Joe Mantegna who plays David Rossi on the show, just like episode 7, titled "Mirror Image."
Meanwhile, Moore has been confirmed to return in the season 12 finale of "Criminal Minds" to reprise his role of Morgan. Morgan will be bringing new evidence to the BAU that will help them catch Mr. Scratch and get Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) out of prison once and for all.
In a Facebook Live interview with Entertainment Tonight, Moore revealed that he's missed playing Morgan on the show and that he's very much excited to return to the series.
"I was so blessed to do 11 years on Criminal Minds and bring Derek Morgan to life. Flirt with my original 'baby girl' Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), chase all the UnSubs and bad guys and kick down doors. I miss it, but one door closes and another one opens," Moore explained.
Moore added that the reason he left the show was "nothing negative or unhappiness." It was hard for the actor to leave, but he also explained that he's a dreamer and that he doesn't regret any of his decisions.
"Criminal Minds" season 12 airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.
-
Justin Bieber's has brand new tattoos - and they have a deep Christian message
Other than a love for all God's creatures great and small, is there something more significant going on with Bieber's tatt selection?
-
Sex and Salvation: 9 quotes from Anglican poet John Donne
Womaniser, poet, convict and Anglican priest, John Donne's life was a re-enactment of the parable of the prodigal son.
- Marlow's scandalous 'Jesus was gay' document goes online for first time
- Churchgoing among kids plummets as parents admit they could do more to share Christian faith
- Sex and Salvation: 9 quotes from Anglican poet John Donne
- Why it's time to ditch the 'surface check'
- Generous leadership: What Moses has to teach pastors today
- The profound Christian faith of Vincent van Gogh
- You can transform the world through love: here's how
- The hidden crisis facing Iraq's refugees – their medicines have run out
- Tribes, tensions and gay marriage: What's the future for the Church of England?
- Amal Clooney: ISIS murders, gang rapes and sex slavery must not go unpunished
- 12 staff arrested at Christian school in Sudan
- Trump's new environmental policies - the end of the fight against climate change?
- Jailed Christian pastor in China is 'rapidly deteriorating'
- Lord Carey: Donald Trump is a 'Good Samaritan' president who speaks for the 'left behind'
- Jailed Pakistani Christians offered freedom if they convert to Islam