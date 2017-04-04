'Criminal Minds' season 12 episode 19 spoilers: Reid's ordeal to worsen

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

After it was initially speculated that "Criminal Minds" season 12 episode 19 would not cast the spotlight on Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler), the latest reports claim that the upcoming episode will feature the character further suffering from his ordeal.

It was earlier speculated that the latest episode of "Criminal Minds" season 12 would be devoid of the presence of Reid as the synopsis for the upcoming episode notably fails to mention what the fans can expect from the character.

However, according to the latest reports, tomorrow night's episode of "Criminal Minds" season 12 will still feature Reid and his worsening ordeal in prison, which is suspected to be manipulated by Mr. Scratch (Bodhi Elfman).

As Mr. Scratch is expected to appear on tomorrow night's episode, fans are hoping that the circumstances that led to Reid's imprisonment can finally be brought to light, and he can finally find a way to get out of his punishing situation.

However, it is not only Reid who is a non-mention in the synopsis of upcoming episode of the series as it is devoid of the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) as well. However, reports claim that the upcoming episode of the CBS series will feature the BAU delving into the bottom of a crime that left three victims in the middle of the Arizona desert.

Meanwhile, after leaving "Criminal Minds," Shemar Moore is expected to return to "Criminal Minds" season 12 and reprise his Derek Morgan character before the current season of the series takes a bow this May. In an exclusive interview, Moore revealed how his character's return to the world of "Criminal Minds" will be woven in.

"Derek comes home with some pertinent information that is going to help the team deal with Scratch — the bad guy. And then it's just you get to see Derek with the team and Derek's going to revisit with his baby girl," Moore revealed to Entertainment Tonight.

Is there a chance for Reid to get out of prison? Will he be behind bars until Derek Morgan returns and helps him?

Find out when "Criminal Minds" season 12 episode 19 titled "True North" airs tomorrow evening, April 5, at 9 EDT on CBS.