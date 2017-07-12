'Criminal Minds' Korean remake news: Lee Joon Gi reveals details about his NCI agent role
With only a few weeks left until the premiere of the South Korean remake of "Criminal Minds," actor Lee Joon Gi has revealed some tantalizing details about his upcoming role in the tvN drama.
In "Criminal Minds," Lee takes on the role of Kim Hyun Joon. He is the most proactive member of National Criminal Intelligence's (NCI) on-site investigation team. While he has a cheerful personality, Kim Hyun Joon completely changes once he enters the crime scene.
"Compared to other characters I have portrayed in numerous projects, my latest character Hyun Joon is someone I can freely express as a living, breathing being," the 35-year-old Hallyu star said in an interview with Marie Claire magazine, as cited by Koogle TV. "I'm having so much fun filming for the series. As always, I would like to surprise people by taking on dynamic characters."
tvN also released more still images of the "Criminal Minds" cast. The photographs, which have been widely circulated on Facebook, gave fans a first look at Lee, Son Hyun Joo and Moon Chae Won's respective characters in the show. In these pictures, the trio is seen rushing into the crime scene to investigate a case.
Aside from the above-mentioned characters, "Criminal Minds" also stars Kim Yeong Cheol as the founder and head of the NCI, Baek San; Lee Sun Bin as the leader of NCI's media communications division, Yoo Min Young; Yoo Sun as NCI's information agent, Na Na Hwang; and Go Yoon as Lee Han, the youngest and brightest agent in the division.
"Criminal Minds," which is based on the popular American television series of the same name, is Lee and Moon's follow-up drama after starring in SBS' "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo" and MBC's "Goodbye Mr. Black," respectively.
"Criminal Minds" is set to premiere on Wednesday, July 26 and will consist of 20 episodes. While waiting, fans can check out the first teaser below.
