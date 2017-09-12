'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' season 3 premiere date news, spoilers: Latest trailer reveals Rebecca shopping for her revenge

Promo image of actress and series creator Rachel Bloom as the heartbroken lawyer Rebecca Bunch in "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend." The CW

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" fans are wondering how Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom) is taking the major heartbreak she received last season. As per the new trailer for season 3, it looks like the show's heroine is preparing a sinister plan and her first move is to shop for beauty products.

According to Vulture, the trailer of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3 implies that Rebecca will be going full "Fatal Attraction" as a result of her misery when ex-fiancé Josh Chan (Vincent Rodriguez III) left her at the altar in season 2.

The trailer shows Rebecca back to her maniacal behavior, something that the character has been known for since the first season. She is seen pushing a shopping cart filled with beauty products from the grocery store while wearing a bathrobe, slippers and her wedding hat all throughout the scene. Rebecca then goes in front of a mirror and lets out a hysterical laugh, as a caption teases that she will take things "to the extreme."

The second season of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" did not end well for Rebecca. Thinking that she would finally get her happily ever after by marrying Josh, an unexpected twist happened right before Rebecca's wedding day. Her fiancé realized that becoming a celibate priest was his topmost priority. Josh went to his friend, Father Brah (Rene Gube), to ask for guidance, and unfortunately for Rebecca, Josh made up his mind to ditch her at the altar.

Rebecca's way of coping up after the failed wedding as shown in the "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3 trailer is not totally surprising, as she was embarrassed in front of her friends and family. How the character will turn this newly-formed hatred after Josh left her into something interesting will be the main focus of the upcoming season.

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" first aired on The CW network in 2015, gaining followers with its humorous approach in describing an actual crazy ex-girlfriend. The perfect combination of comedy and drama with a touch of music got the series and its main actress and co-showrunner, Bloom, a Golden Globe Award in 2016.

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3 will premiere on Friday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.