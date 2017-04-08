'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' season 3 news: Scott Michael Foster, David Hull promoted to series regular status; will Greg return to West Covina?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Two cast members of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" are being promoted to regulars ahead of the show's season 3 premiere.

According to reports, the musical series has recently promoted Scott Michael Foster and David Hull to series regular status. The casting news was announced at the For Your Consideration event held on Wednesday.

Foster plays the role of Nathaniel Plimpton, a lawyer who becomes a possible love interest for Rebecca (Rachel Bloom). He was first introduced in the season 2 episode "When Do I Get to Spend Time with Josh?" as a recurring guest star. Hull, on the other hand, portrays White Josh whose close friends include Greg (Santino Fontana), Chris (Jacob Guenther), and Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III).

Season 2 left off with Rebecca's father making a surprise appearance during her wedding. His arrival led her to get her hopes up for what is to come. Josh also called off the wedding and revealed that he wanted to become a priest.

Earlier in the previous installment, "Grebecca" shippers received a heart-breaking piece of news when Greg decided to pack up and leave West Covina for good. Before he left to attend Emory University, he confessed his true feelings for Rebecca.

Bloom recently spoke with Forward and she shared details about the show's new season. When asked if Greg will be back in the future, here is what she had to say:

"We love Greg as a character. We wrote the episode where Greg left very deliberately, to wrap up the idea that he was hopelessly in love. It's not really that he was in love with her. He was instantly attracted to her, not because of her, but because she didn't care about him and he hated himself. And that was deliberate, the way we wrote that and the song 'Sh—tshow.'"

The third season of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" is expected to premiere in October on The CW.