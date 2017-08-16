'Crash Bandicoot' news: N. Sane trilogy may soon be coming to Xbox One, possible release in December

Crash is faced with a roadblock in "Crash Bandicoot" Twitter/CrashBandicoot

The PlayStation classic has been revived, reminding everyone of the console's early days. As time goes by, the speculation that "Crash Bandicoot" may be coming to Xbox One is slowly coming true.

Before the launch of other consoles such as the Xbox, Wii, and the Nintendo Switch, "Crash Bandicoot" has always been known as a game to play on PlayStation. Since the game's publisher Activision brought the classic video game back in all of its versions last June, it has achieved immense success. Now that the game is back on shelves, it does make people wonder, when will "Crash Bandicoot" become available for the rest of the consoles and even the PC? The answer — it might be soon.

Several retailers have listed the title of the game to be available for Xbox One. This suggests that the game could be coming to the console soon even though there was no confirmation made by Activision.

In June, there was a listing of the game that was available on Xbox One on the Hungarian site SuperGamer. The listing of the game on UK site not only suggested that it would be coming to Xbox, it also suggested that it could be released this year, on Dec. 8 to be exact. The date is similar to most reports that have circulated regarding the game's possible release date.

To back up the speculation, when "Crash Bandicoot" was revived, it was never regarded as a PS-exclusive game, so versions for the Xbox One as well as PC will likely happen. Even on the game's official website, the fact that there is an option in the platform section when purchasing the game serves as a hint that it is bound to arrive on other consoles as well as on PC.

Activision remains tight-lipped regarding the release of "Crash Bandicoot" on Xbox One and even on PC. So for now, fans of the game can only wait until they drop an announcement. For now, "Crash Bandicoot" N. Sane Trilogy is available on PlayStation 4.