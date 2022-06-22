Court grants appeal against decision to end treatment for 12-year-old boy

The parents of a 12-year-old boy deemed "brain-stem dead" have been given permission to appeal a decision to withdraw his life support.

A judge at the High Court ruled last week that doctors could end treatment for Archie Battersbee.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot ruled that "on the balance of probabilities", Archie had died.

His parents oppose ending treatment, with his mother, Hollie Dance, saying that "until it's God's way I won't accept he should go".

Following another hearing earlier this week, Mrs Justice Arbuthnot has granted Archie's parents permission to take the case to the Court of Appeal.

A spokesperson for the family said they were "delighted".

Archie was found unconscious and with a ligature over his head at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April.

His family fear he may have been taking part in the "blackout challenge" which dares people to hold their breath until they pass out.

He is being cared for by doctors at the Royal London Hospital who believe his treatment should end.

Ms Dance believes her son should be given more time.

"I do not believe Archie has been given enough time. From the beginning I have always thought 'why the rush?' His heart is still beating, he has gripped my hand, and as his mother, I know he is still in there," she said last week.

The family are being supported by the Christian Legal Centre which is arguing for a higher threshold to be met in declarations of death.

The legal team argues that it should be "beyond reasonable doubt" that Archie is dead, rather than "on the balance of probabilities".