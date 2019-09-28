Court ruling in support of euthanasia in Italy is 'deeply concerning'

Staff writer
(Photo: Pixabay)

A court ruling effectively legalising euthanasia and assisted suicide in Italy is "deeply concerning and disappointing", a pro-life campaign group has said. 

A court in Italy this week ruled that people could be helped to die where they are suffering from an irreversible condition and experiencing "intolerable suffering". 

The court determined that those who assist someone with an "irreversible pathology" to commit suicide should not face punishment. 

The ruling was made in relation to Marco Cappato, a pro-euthanasia activist who was facing charges after assisting in the suicide of 40-year-old tetraplegic Fabiano Antoniani in Switzerland.

The verdict has been criticised by several politicians, including Northern League leader Matteo Salvini, who said he would never agree to "suicide by law", and Senator Simone Pillon, who said: "Human life is sacred and inviolable." 

Dr Gordon Macdonald, Chief Executive of Care Not Killing, said: "This is deeply concerning and disappointing news. According to media reports this Court has, at a stroke of the pen legalised both assisted suicide and euthanasia, against the will and strong opposition of many in Italy.

"Alarmingly, this ruling seems to allow for those with chronic, non-life threatening conditions, which in the UK would apply to around 11 million people.

"The current law exists to protect the terminally ill, disabled people and the vulnerable from feeling pressure, real or perceived from ending their lives as we often see in those places that made this change." 

Most Read

  1. Heaven and Hell are real, and we're going to one of them

  2. Hillsong worship leader who suffered brain aneurysm allowed to go home

  3. Pastor rebukes NFL quarterback Cam Newton for being 'dressed like a woman'

  4. 'Fastest-growing church' has no buildings, no central leadership, and is mostly led by women

  5. The gay atheist who made me weep and pray

  6. Philip Yancey opens up about the British leprosy surgeon who inspired his Christian faith

  7. Birth mother who identifies as transgender man is not legally a 'father,' court rules

  8. Language in Brexit debate has become 'unacceptable', say bishops

  9. Persecution in Vietnam: a Christian human rights lawyer's story

More News

  1. laugh

    Four signs you have high emotional intelligence

  2. must-a-christian-woman-dress-modestly-to-church

    I'm not sick, I'm single

  3. chess

    Can you be a Christian and be competitive?

  4. netflix

    We're increasingly bombarded with choices – and it's stressing us out

  5. brexit

    The Brexit blame game: it won't get us anywhere

  6. gender

    The BBC and the Tower of Babel

  7. chance-the-rapper

    Chance the Rapper on Ellen DeGeneres Show: 'Jesus is why I give back'