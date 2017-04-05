'Counting On' star Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth reveal baby plans and wedding gift registry

Just weeks after her engagement, "Counting On" star Joy-Anna Duggar is now busy preparing for her wedding with her fiancé Austin Forsyth. The 19-year-old has yet to walk down the aisle, but she already has plans of having children of her own someday.

In early March, the Duggar daughter and Forsyth got engaged a few months after announcing their courtship in November. Now that they are close to tying the knot, they are also starting to plan for their future as a married couple. Duggar recently caught up with Crown of Beauty Magazine and she confirmed that she plans to get married and have kids within the next five years. "Lord willing, I will be married and a mother," the reality star said (via IB Times).

While June is a popular month for weddings, it seems that Duggar and her soon-to-be husband will be needing more time to prepare for the big day. It is unclear when the next Duggar wedding will take place, but it is reported that they could be saying their "I do's" on Duggar's 20th birthday — Oct. 28 — in Springdale, Arkansas.

The couple's gift registry has been recently revealed and although they have indicated a wedding date, a note on the website says it could still change. "It will be such a blessing to us as we start this season in our life together! May the Lord richly bless you for your kindness! P.S. Our actual wedding date has not been announced yet!" reads Duggar and Forsyth's note on The Knot.



Based on the pair's registry, Duggar and Forsyth are in for an adventurous and fun honeymoon year. The duo have requested bed sheets and a waffle maker, along with some outdoor camping items such as sleeping bags, two tents, outdoor cooking gear, and a headlamp. Also on the list are baking tools, a juicer, a hand blender, lots of Tupperware, and a coffee grinder.

New "Counting On" episodes are scheduled to air this summer on TLC.