'Counting On' Duggar family news: Derick Dillard's social media post hints at Jill having given birth?

Fans of "Counting On" are waiting for the exact due date of pregnant Jill Dillard and they are continuing to find clues on the Duggar family's secrets. It seems that the Duggars are eager to share all details as Derick Dillard may have given a hint that his pregnant wife might have already given birth.

Many followers of "Counting On" reportedly thought that Derick's throwback picture of him and son Israel on Instagram was a sign that Jill had already given birth and that they were just keeping the news under wraps. They thought that the baby in the photo was the couple's second.

Some fans of couple reportedly started celebrating upon seeing Derick's Instagram post, having completely missed the post's caption. "Newborn pic with Israel when he was just a tiny 9.5 lbs back in 2015. #tbt #prouddad," the Instagram caption reads.

Nevertheless, the photo caption did not stop fans from speculating that the couple are going to announce the arrival of their second child in a "Counting On" special episode. Some fans of "Counting On" even noted that Jill has been unusually quiet about her baby on social media recently.

So far, Jill and Derick have not revealed the exact due date of their baby because they are reserving it as a special announcement in one of the "Counting On" episodes. In previous reports, Jill confirmed that a new addition to the family will be welcomed this July, without specifying the exact date.

Advertisement

Just like the exact due date, the "Counting On" parents did not reveal the gender of their baby until the reality show's episode last July 3. They revealed to their fans that another baby boy, whose name is going to be Samuel, will be joining the family.