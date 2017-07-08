'Counting On' Duggar family news: Derick Dillard's social media post hints at Jill having given birth?
Fans of "Counting On" are waiting for the exact due date of pregnant Jill Dillard and they are continuing to find clues on the Duggar family's secrets. It seems that the Duggars are eager to share all details as Derick Dillard may have given a hint that his pregnant wife might have already given birth.
Many followers of "Counting On" reportedly thought that Derick's throwback picture of him and son Israel on Instagram was a sign that Jill had already given birth and that they were just keeping the news under wraps. They thought that the baby in the photo was the couple's second.
Some fans of couple reportedly started celebrating upon seeing Derick's Instagram post, having completely missed the post's caption. "Newborn pic with Israel when he was just a tiny 9.5 lbs back in 2015. #tbt #prouddad," the Instagram caption reads.
Nevertheless, the photo caption did not stop fans from speculating that the couple are going to announce the arrival of their second child in a "Counting On" special episode. Some fans of "Counting On" even noted that Jill has been unusually quiet about her baby on social media recently.
So far, Jill and Derick have not revealed the exact due date of their baby because they are reserving it as a special announcement in one of the "Counting On" episodes. In previous reports, Jill confirmed that a new addition to the family will be welcomed this July, without specifying the exact date.
Just like the exact due date, the "Counting On" parents did not reveal the gender of their baby until the reality show's episode last July 3. They revealed to their fans that another baby boy, whose name is going to be Samuel, will be joining the family.
-
Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz denies that Justin Bieber is paid to attend Australian gatherings
The Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz has denied that the evangelical church pays Justin Bieber to attend, after the world famous singer jetted in to an Australian Hillsong gathering for the third time in two years.
-
Exhilarating Spider-Man: Homecoming has an important lesson for Christian leaders
15 years, six movies and three different Spider-Men later, this is still a story about how a person's character is as important as their gifts.
- North Korea's regime is brutal and terrifying. Here's what you can do
- Justification by Twitter: CofE tweet sparks salty social media reaction
- Churches urged to pray for the 1.5 million merchant seafarers on Sea Sunday
- Christians have the truth. So should we bother talking with other faiths?
- The gospel calls us to welcome refugees. This is how we can do it
- Impossible is a dare: How a former opera singer is helping rid the world of slavery
- On International Kissing Day, 9 times the Bible talks about kissing
- 'What I have taught with my lips I now seal with my blood': The life and martyr's death of Jan Hus
- A Monk's Tale: the Reformation musical comedy you didn't know you needed
- Christian Aid slams Theresa May's Africa aid package, says it 'ignores real needs'
- Britain and China should 'shelve differences', President Xi Jinping tells Theresa May
- Victory over IS in Mosul to be announced in hours, says Iraqi state TV
- Trump accused of dismissing Russian election interference after 'positive chemistry' with Putin
- Four more Christians sentenced by Iran for 'missionary activities'
- Astonishing Church growth in Russia sees record number training for priesthood