Council under fire after Christian girl placed under Muslim foster parents

A council that forced a Christian child to live with Muslim foster parents is facing fury and will be forced to explain its decision to the children's commissioner.

MPs have been urged to launch an inquiry into the incident after it was revealed the girl, aged five, was looked after by two different conservative Islamic households, forced to remove her crucifix necklace and told not to eat carbonara sauce on spaghetti because it contained bacon.

Aaron Mello/Unsplash

According to confidential council papers revealed by The Times, the girl was told 'Christmas is stupid' and begged not to be sent back because 'they don't speak English'.

Anne Longfield, the children's commissioner for England, said she would be in contact with the council to demand the facts.

'I am concerned at these reports,' she said told the newspaper. 'A child's religious, racial and cultural background should be taken into consideration when they are placed with foster carers.'

Robert Halfon, chair of the Commons education select committee, urged the council to investigate the 'concerning' incident, adding: 'I'd be equally concerned if a Muslim child who didn't speak English was placed with a Christian foster carer whose family didn't speak the child's language and, at times, appeared to show little respect for his cultural heritage.'

And Philip Hollobone, Tory MP for Kettering, told the Evening Standard: 'The original heritage of the child ought to be respected by the foster family, whatever their own faith happens to be. The council needs to review this case urgently.'

The girl's family repeatedly begged the east London council to place the girl under the care of family or close relatives instead of her foster family but Tower Hamlets refused.

British fostering guidelines say a child's cultural background must be taken into account when placing young people in care.

Tower Hamlets council said they could not say why the decision was made.

A spokesman for the council said: 'We are unable to comment on individual cases or those that are subject to court proceedings.

'Tower Hamlets Council's fostering service provides a loving and stable home for hundreds of children every year, and in every case, we give absolute consideration to our children's background and to their cultural identity.'