Coronavirus is 'not fake news', says gospel singer Sandi Patty after she tests positive

Gospel singer Sandi Patty has tested positive for coronavirus.

The veteran artist tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday after feeling unwell for several weeks. She is now resting at home.

She urged fans to sit up and take note of the seriousness of the pandemic by doing what they can to stay at home and practise social distancing.

"I'm so impressed with how our Health Department handled my case and grateful for their attentiveness. They are working so hard right now to keep us all safe," Patty said on Facebook.

She pleaded with fans to take every precaution in light of the pandemic but also to have faith instead of fear.

"WE MUST DO OUR PART. This is not fake news. If you are not already practicing social distancing and STAYING HOME, DO SO NOW!" she said.

"This is what we can all do. This is how we stop the spread. God has given us faith, but He's also given us wisdom."

She added: "He has not given us a spirit of fear but of power, love, and of a sound mind. I will keep you posted as I can. (Oh! And cough in your elbow, not your hand)."

A number of high profile figures including Tom Hanks and Idris Elba have tested positive for coronavirus.

Confirmed cases in the US surged to 14,500 on Friday, with 205 deaths.