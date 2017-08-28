Conor McGregor on Floyd Mayweather fight: 'I'm going to breeze through him'

Conor McGregor is feeling confident that he will "breeze through" Floyd Mayweahter. REUTERS/ Steve Marcus

After months of building up the hype and excitement, former pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather and Ultimate Fighting Championship titleholder Conor McGregor are finally ready to step into the ring for one of the most anticipated bouts in boxing history. Both fighters have made the required weight Friday during a tense weigh-in ahead of the Saturday showdown, but the Irishman was not impressed with Mayweather's weigh-in.

"He looks blown up, full of water. He's not going to keep my pace. Trust me on that. That's the worst shape I've ever seen him," said McGregor in a report from CBS, before making his prediction. "I'm going to breeze through him. Trust me on that," added the 29-year old fighter.

Mayweather, who is returning to the ring after a two-year retirement, weighed in way below the limit at 149 pounds. The undefeated boxer will be fighting his last match Saturday and he reiterated his prediction that he will end his career with a knockout. "It won't go the distance, mark my words," said Mayweather.

McGregor, on the other hand, weighed in at 153 pounds, which is just below the 154-pound junior middleweight limit. The Irish fighter is still expected to rehydrate and be several pounds heavier before the fight. As McGregor himself put it, he is going to be much bigger than Mayweather before the bout. "I'd say close to 170," said McGregor.

The Irish champion also shot down speculations from Mayweather that he was having trouble cutting weight during the week. "I'm a professional. I make weight," he said bluntly. "It's sacrifice, it's dedication, it's focus. But I make it, and that's it." He also added that he's in peak physical condition because he has put in the work.

"Weight doesn't win fights, fighting wins fights," said Mayweather. The 40-year old boxing icon will have to rely on his great defensive skills, which he is known for to fend off the relentless fighting style of the younger McGregor.

The bout will be held on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.