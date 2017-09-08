Conor McGregor next match news: UFC will fight again even after TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Boxing - Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Conor McGregor - Las Vegas, USA Reuters/Steve Marcus

Irish mixed martial artist (MMA) Conor McGregor is about to have another fight probably not until next year. This was a statement made by his coach, John Kavanagh on Sept. 6. His fans would have to wait that long, as he is still recovering from his recent loss against boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

According to ESPN, Kavanagh is eyeing Nate Diaz, as McGregor's next opponent but not until 2018. He said that it might be a little too late to book McGregor another fight before this year ends, as it is unrealistic due to the many preparations that they have to make.

After losing to Mayweather last Aug. 26, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter was placed under medical suspension for two months by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. McGregor lost the fight by the end of the 10th round, which was also declared as a total knock out (TKO). A boxer is normally suspended for medical reasons whenever a fight ends in TKO.

Luckily for McGregor, he got out of the TKO match with Mayweather without suffering any serious or permanent injury. His recovery is just among the reasons why his coach said that it is unrealistic that he goes back in the ring for a fight this year. Fans are still curious, though, because, before his match with Mayweather, UFC President Dana White did have plans of booking McGregor for another match in December of this year in Las Vegas.

Although nothing is still set in stone as to whether McGregor will fight this year or not until 2018, one thing is sure and that is the success of his recent match, which gained a lot of sales for Showtime and their pay-per-view. Yahoo said that the final number has not yet been released, but the network is quite positive that this match has indeed broken boxing history next to the Mayweather vs. Pacquiao fight in 2015.