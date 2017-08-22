'Conan Exiles' gameplay guide: Getting to the Frozen North

A promotional photo for "Conan Exiles: The Frozen North" expansion "Conan Exiles" website

"Conan Exiles" just got its first expansion pack with the release of "The Frozen North" for PC and Xbox One on Aug. 16.

"The Frozen North" expands the game by adding 70% to the total landmass that comes with new weather models and climate that is completely different from the deserts in the original version of the game. It will also add cooking, brewing and fishing capabilities to "Conan Exiles."

The questions, however, are how does one get to the Frozen North and, more importantly, how do they survive?

Before making the journey, players are encouraged to at least be at level 20 of the game. While there is no real level requirement, this is a safe starting point, as it indicates that players are capable of crafting iron weapons and tools, as well as fur armor and wood structures. Basic weapons and armor may prove a disadvantage during the player's journey. Grit level 5 is also required in order to climb some of the walled entry points in the game.

As for the journey itself, the new areas can be seen to the north of the previous map border, meaning players have the option to walk north until they reach the limits of the initial border. At the border is a clear change in landscape, the desert yellows making way for cooler areas.

The Inquisitr points out two of the easiest journeys to the Frozen North: the first being the eastern side of the map, although this route does requires climbing up points on the wall.

The other is following the rivers upwards. The trouble here, however, are the creatures living near the rivers, including crocodiles, hyenas, spiders and scorpions. North of the "Pirate Ship" is an easy climbing spot, although there is an NPC camp nearby which players must either sneak around or fight their way through.

Players are warned that getting to the Frozen North requires new items, mostly those that players rely on to keep warm.

"The Frozen North" was released on Aug. 16. "Conan Exiles" was released on Jan. 31 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.