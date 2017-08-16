Complaint by Catholic church over porn video filmed in confession box rejected by Dutch authorities

Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Tilburg. Wikimedia Commons

A complaint has been rejected from a Catholic church in the Dutch city of Tilburg after two pornography actors were filmed having sex in the confessional box for a film that was posted on a porn website in the country earlier this year.

The priest at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, Fr Jan van Noorwegen, presided over a Sunday Mass at the church after he found out about the violation, seeking forgiveness for the desecration of the church.

That was after the film appeared on the website of Kim Holland, a Dutch porn star, in January, according to the BBC.

She apologised and said the video had been made by an external producer and would no longer appear on her site, according to the local broadcaster Omroep Brabant.

Dutch authorities said the pornographic film was offensive but pointed out that there was no longer a law in the Netherlands against blasphemy.

The church authorities took the case to the public prosecutor, which has now explained its decision not to take the matter further. 'We find it offensive and disrespectful, but we had a good look at the legal code and do not really see a criminal offence,' said a spokesperson for the Dutch public prosecutor. 'Blasphemy is not a crime and there's no question here of anyone trespassing.'

The BBC reported that it is now up to the church to decide whether to take out a civil case over the video.

While that is reportedly unlikely, one official at the church, Harrie de Swart, said he was was astounded by the prosecutor's decision, pointing out that the film-makers would clearly have had to climb over a fence to reach the confessional box.

'The justice ministry said we should have hung a no-entry sign on the church entrance,' he told Omroep Brabant. 'Then we could prosecute people who do this sort of thing. But it's absurd to stick that sort of sign on the door of a church.'

Van Noorwegen added that he was worried about a precedent being set. 'Just imagine, if it happens now in a church, a town hall or restaurant, clearly it can happen anywhere,' he said.