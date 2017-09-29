'Coming to America 2' cast news, plot details: Sequel in early stages of development

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall star in in 1988's "Coming to America." YouTube/Paramount Pictures

It is official. Three decades since "Coming to America 2" hit the big screen, it has been recently confirmed that its second installment is in the very early stages of development.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, it was confirmed that Paramount Pictures is already moving forward with the "Coming to America" sequel plans. Filmmaker Jonathan Levine ("Warm Bodies" and "50/50") has been tapped to sit in the director's chair, with "Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris writing the script.

While there has been nothing definitive yet, "Coming to America" creator Eddie Murphy is reportedly involved in the development of the much-awaited sequel. He is also expected to reprise his iconic role as Prince Akeem Joffer, the crown prince of Zamunda.

In the original 1988 romantic-comedy film, Prince Akeem Joffer goes to the U.S. to get away from an arranged marriage. As an ordinary man, he goes on a quest to find an independent-minded woman who will love him for who he is and not for his wealth and social status as a prince.

"Coming to America," which also stars Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, James Earl Jones, and Madge Sinclair, was a commercial box-office success and grossed $288,752,301 worldwide. However, it also received tons of lawsuits, including the Buchwald v. Paramount civil suit.

"When 'Coming to America' came out, there were a bunch of lawsuits with guys who claimed to be this and that," the award-winning comedian and singer said at the time (via /Film). "I'd be up in the club and this African dude would run up on me like, 'I am the real prince! You stole my life from me!!! And I want my money! I'll kill you!' This happened on a regular basis! I actually had depositions where I had to sit across the table from this dude. It was so many lawsuits, so we were like, ehhh."