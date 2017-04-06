'Colony' news: Sci-fi drama renewed for season 3; production moves to Vancouver
USA's critically acclaimed sci-fi drama "Colony" has been renewed for a third season slated to air next year.
Ahead of the season 2 finale, the network has renewed "Colony" for another installment with 13 episodes. The series failed to land a California tax credit so after two seasons of filming in Los Angeles, production will move to Vancouver for season 3. Deadline reports that the storyline has already been building toward a potential location move since the beginning of season 2. Now that the secrets of Will (Josh Holloway) and Katie (Sarah Wayne Callies) are exposed, the couple are forced to flee from their home. They are compelled to take dangerous measures to keep their family intact, as they attempt to escape the Los Angeles bloc.
"'Colony' continues to fire on all cylinders creatively, with Carlton, Ryan and our incredible cast and crew striking a deep chord around the themes of humanity, survival and family," said Entertainment Networks President for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Chris McCumber in a press release. "Along with our partners Legendary Television and Universal Cable Productions, we can't wait to see what's in store for our heroes next season."
Live plus same-day numbers for season two have averaged a 0.26 rating among adults aged 18 to 49 years. With 814,000 total viewers, "Colony" is the number 1 cable-scripted series on Thursday nights.
Starring "Prison Break" star Callies and former "Lost" villain Holloway, "Colony" takes place in a not-so-distant future in which an alien invasion completely changes life in Los Angeles. The story follows married couple Katie and Will Bowman, who are trying to get by in the new world order. The only way for humans to stay alive is by selling each other out to their new "hosts," and rules are enforced by human collaborators known as Redhats. Determined to find his missing son and protect his family, Will joins the Redhats in rounding up members of a rebel movement. Initially unknown to Will, his wife Katie is secretly part of the said resistance.
The third season of "Colony" will likely premiere in early 2018 on USA Network.
-
Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure has strongly denied she is homophic after drag queen Bianca Del Rio described her as a 'homophobic Republican' on Instagram.
-
The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.
- On being a gay man and a conservative Christian at the same time - why this theology can be a 'gift to the church'
- Concern grows as guaranteed Lottery funding for repairs to Christian and other places of worship is axed
- Yoga is 'acceptable' for Christians but not a route to God, says Indian Church
- Prince William reads 'The Good Samaritan' at 'Service of Hope' for London attack victims
- Archbishop of Canterbury at Spring Harvest: 'We are going to heal the world's separation from God.'
- Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
- #OneforAll: Christian festival opens with plea for Church unity as 'family'
- Manchester Passion Play: 'Being involved has led me to know Jesus as my Saviour'
- What did the Christian PR officer say when a Vicar swapped wives with his organist?
- Pope Francis laments deaths in Syria chemical attack as top Bishop says the carnage 'shocks the soul'
- Evangelical charity is helping people 'come to know Jesus' and rise out of poverty in Africa and Iraq, UK boss says
- Labour heavyweight Hilary Benn tells Christian group we are in 'Winter of political discontent' over Brexit
- Pakistani prosecutor who offered jailed Christians freedom if they convert to Islam suspended
- Yoga is 'acceptable' for Christians but not a route to God, says Indian Church
- 'God of peace, help us fulfil the dream of unification' - the powerful Easter prayer of Christians of North and South Korea