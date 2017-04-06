Entertainment
'Colony' news: Sci-fi drama renewed for season 3; production moves to Vancouver

Sheanne Aguila

Promotional image for USA's sci-fi series "Colony."Facebook/colonyUSA

USA's critically acclaimed sci-fi drama "Colony" has been renewed for a third season slated to air next year.

Ahead of the season 2 finale, the network has renewed "Colony" for another installment with 13 episodes. The series failed to land a California tax credit so after two seasons of filming in Los Angeles, production will move to Vancouver for season 3. Deadline reports that the storyline has already been building toward a potential location move since the beginning of season 2. Now that the secrets of Will (Josh Holloway) and Katie (Sarah Wayne Callies) are exposed, the couple are forced to flee from their home. They are compelled to take dangerous measures to keep their family intact, as they attempt to escape the Los Angeles bloc.

"'Colony' continues to fire on all cylinders creatively, with Carlton, Ryan and our incredible cast and crew striking a deep chord around the themes of humanity, survival and family," said Entertainment Networks President for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Chris McCumber in a press release. "Along with our partners Legendary Television and Universal Cable Productions, we can't wait to see what's in store for our heroes next season."

Live plus same-day numbers for season two have averaged a 0.26 rating among adults aged 18 to 49 years. With 814,000 total viewers, "Colony" is the number 1 cable-scripted series on Thursday nights.

Starring "Prison Break" star Callies and former "Lost" villain Holloway, "Colony" takes place in a not-so-distant future in which an alien invasion completely changes life in Los Angeles. The story follows married couple Katie and Will Bowman, who are trying to get by in the new world order. The only way for humans to stay alive is by selling each other out to their new "hosts," and rules are enforced by human collaborators known as Redhats. Determined to find his missing son and protect his family, Will joins the Redhats in rounding up members of a rebel movement. Initially unknown to Will, his wife Katie is secretly part of the said resistance.

The third season of "Colony" will likely premiere in early 2018 on USA Network.

