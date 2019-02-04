CofE urged to make land available to travellers

Churches have been guilty of 'institutional racism' in their treatment of Romany Gypsies and Travellers, according to a report to be considered by the Church of England's General Synod later this month.

The report entitled Centuries of Marginalisation; Visions of Hope says 'stopping places' for itinerant gypsies and travellers have almost all disappeared and urges the Church locally and nationally to make land available for new sites.

Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters Two boys from a UK travelling community jump on a trampoline outside their caravan in this file picture.

It also calls on CofE dioceses to appoint chaplains to 'harness the potential for Church growth here, and work to combat racism in the Church and wider community'.

The report says churches have failed to 'welcome Gypsies and Travellers into the full life of their communities', adding: 'There is much anecdotal evidence of people being refused Baptism, Weddings and Funerals and such things as churches cutting off the outside tap for the graveyard rather than have Travellers use their water supply.'

It outlines the difficulties faced by gypsies and travellers, saying: 'Extreme levels of hostility are the norm today, fuelled by irresponsible media coverage, of the kind that would be met by outrage if targeted at any other group.'

Their life expectancy is 12 years lower than average for women and 10 years lower for men, while infant mortality is three times higher. Many GP receptionists will refuse to register people with no permanent address.

The discrimination faced by travelling people also exacerbates poor mental health, the report says, and they are three times as likely to be anxious and twice as likely to be depressed as the wider community.

It also notes a spiritual revival revival among travelling people through the 'Light and Life' movement and the establishment of independent Roma churches.