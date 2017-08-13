Coen Brothers partner with Netflix for Western-inspired anthology 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs'

American writer and director brothers Joel (L) and Ethan Coen at the opening of the Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

The unstoppable hitmakers Joel and Ethan Coen recently announced that they will be creating an anthology for Netflix.

This is just one of the buzz-generating announcements that the on-demand streaming juggernaut has made, along with David Letterman's return to television which they will be distributing as well.

The Coen Brothers' latest project is a miniseries anthology called "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs," which has a Western-inspired setting. The feature will be presenting six stories revolving around the American frontier, which when paired with their unique narrative style and their penchant for delivering on American shooters can prove to be a lucrative addition for audiences to enjoy.

The individual chapters will depict a different aspect of the Old West with Tim Blake Nelson taking the titular role of Buster. Given the nonlinear narrative, there probably won't be a set cast apart from the main protagonist. Other cast members have yet to be announced.

The Coen Brothers are renowned filmmakers with a sizable body of work under their belts. Some of their notable works are "Fargo," "No Country for Old Men," "True Grit" and "The Big Lebowski." "No Country for Old Men" was a tension-filled Oscar winner, while "Fargo" continues to be a favorite movie critic go-to reference as far as masterpieces are concerned.

It is no secret that there are film creators that believe that movies are meant to be shown on the big screen, such as Christopher Nolan. This could be due to the fact that the sheer quantity of Netflix content buries most movies.

Indiewire stated that Netflix has yet to figure out a way for movies to get as much attention as their other series-based offerings. However, the recent move made by the Coen Brothers, and even Martin Scorsese, might just dictate a paradigm shift for the movie-making business.

"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" will premiere sometime in 2018.