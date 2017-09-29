'Code Vein' release date news: Characters and gameplay details revealed

A screenshot of the upcoming Japanese role-playing game by Bandai Namco, "Code Vein." Facebook/BandaiNamcoUS

For players who like their games with a vampire twist, "Code Vein" might be that game. Inspired by "Soulsborne," it aims to be the next big thing after the "Dark Souls" series.

Publisher Bandai Namco is set to release "Code Vein," a third-person role-playing game (RPG) that is set in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a catastrophic event.

Conceptualized by the team behind the "God Eater" series, the game combines challenging combat with a widely connected world for all players to explore. "Code Vein" has the players take on the roles of Revenants. These are people with vampire-like characteristics; drinking people's blood to fuel special abilities they call gifts.

The players are tasked with taking down demonic creatures that have plagued the ruined world. The game has a companion system, which allows the players to recruit an ally to fight and travel alongside the player.

Whenever the Revenant drinks a person's blood, they gain access to a range of superhuman abilities. These gifts can be customized and upgraded depending on the player's preferred style. These customizations and upgrades can also affect the character's appearance.

Details about the characters have also been released by Bandai Namco and this includes Mia Karnstein, a wandering female Revenant who wields a bayonet-style weapon that can be utilized to attack from afar. There's also Yakumo Shinonome, a former mercenary who is loved by others and conducts himself in a relaxed manner especially in combat. Io is one of the game's companions who has no memory of her past but knows the world very well.

"Code Vein" is set to launch in 2018 across different gaming consoles such as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well as a version for Windows 10 PC. The upcoming Xbox One X will also carry the game.