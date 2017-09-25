'Code Vein' gameplay news: Difficulty of action RPG similar to 'Dark Souls'

A screenshot of the upcoming Japanese role-playing game by Bandai Namco, "Code Vein." Facebook/BandaiNamcoUS

At the Tokyo Game Show that occurred in the weekend of Sept. 21, Bandai Namco showed off their upcoming Japanese role-playing game (RPG) titled "Code Vein." The ominous atmosphere of the game is similar to that of "Dark Souls," and has a dark narrative with its own distinct style.

In the trailer that was released at the event, it was revealed that the premise of the game will revolve around blood beads. This is due to the fact that the game has a post-apocalyptic setting with vampires as characters. These vampires had just lost their Queen, which means that the vampire city will be vulnerable to more monsters and other dark creatures that crave for the vampires' supply of blood.

The rookie main character will have to defeat the opposing queen of the corrupted vampires in order to maintain peace in the dark and desolate wasteland of "Code Vein."

According to Dual Shockers, the RPG not only revealed some of its story, but its gameplay as well. In the almost 50-minute gameplay video, it is seen that the game's director, Hiroshima Yoshimura, is playing through a cave-like dungeon. It can be seen that the damage that enemies do to the main character is massive and very unforgiving. Even if the game has a Japanese anime flair to it compared to "Dark Souls," it is difficult in other ways.

Gameranx reported that players will not be able to access a difficulty settings option, and that they will have to continuously go through the game as it was intended by the developers. This may prove to be a little bit frustrating, but if Bandai Namco has shown anything in its previous "Dark Souls" entries, it is that they have already figured out how to optimize auto saves to minimize the hassle that players would have to go through in games such as this.

"Code Vein" will be available on the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, and PC some time in 2018.