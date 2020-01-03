Closure of UK's oldest abortion centre is answer to prayers, say pro-lifers

Staff writer
Christian pro-lifers celebrate the closure of the Calthorpe Clinic after 30 years of praying.(Photo: March for Life UK)

Pro-lifers are celebrating the closure of the UK's oldest abortion clinic after half a century of terminating pregnancies.

March for Life UK said that "over 30 years of persistent prayer were answered" when the Calthorpe Clinic abortion centre in Edgbaston, Birmingham, closed its doors for the last time at the end of 2019. 

The clinic was a home for the elderly until 1969, when it was turned into the first centre in the UK to exist exclusively for abortions, March for Life said.  It was being operated by Marie Stopes International at the time of its closure.

"People have been praying there for decades," said Stephanie Pyne, a Christian who has been holding peaceful vigils with other pro-life campaigners outside the clinic for nearly 30 years.

Over the last few decades, Christians of all ages and professions have prayed outside the clinic and offered assistance to women considering an abortion. 

A Catholic priest stood outside the centre every day to offer up prayers of deliverance. The Catholic Archbishop of Birmingham, Bernard Longley, is among those to have taken part in vigils outside the clinic. 

Welcoming news of its closure, he said: "For a number of years I have joined the 40 Days for Life group praying in Edgbaston for those affected by the issue of abortion.

"With the closure of the Edgbaston clinic it is important to continue to pray for all parents facing difficult decisions, that they will cherish God's gift of life."

The 40 Days for Life international prayer campaign ran a witness twice a year outside the clinic over the last eight years. 

March for Life said that over 100 women had been helped by the 40 Days for Life volunteers and chosen to continue with their pregnancies instead of aborting their babies. 

Christians of all denominations and some local Muslims also joined in the prayer vigils outside the clinic, and offered gifts to those witnessing there. 

40 Days for Life campaign director for Birmingham, Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, said: "It really was a community effort. I became good friends with many passers-by and local residents who stopped to give a kindly word of encouragement or bring us refreshments."

She also credited prayer with bringing about the closure of the clinic.

"We have faithfully waited many years to hear this news. We are so grateful to God for letting us see the fruit of our prayers," she said. 

Calthorpe Clinic was at the centre of a damning Daily Telegraph investigation in 2012 - before it was taken over by Marie Stopes - that found evidence of one of its doctors agreeing to abortions on the basis of gender. Dr Palaniappan Rajmohan was later struck off for three months. 

Rachel Mackenzie, who had an abortion at Calthorpe before going on to become a regular prayer volunteer outside the clinic and founding the healing ministry Rachel's Vineyard for people who have had abortions, welcomed the clinic's closure.

"I am so relieved that no more children will have their lives ended here as my son once did," she said. 

Linda Hope, another woman who regretted her abortion at the clinic and joined the 40 Days for Life Birmingham campaign, said, "I want other women to know there's a better option than that pain. No one told me, so I want to be the voice that tells them."

Vaughan-Spruce recalled a remarkable incident on the last day of prayer during the 40 Days for Life campaign, when a white dove walked out of the driveway of the clinic and sat at her feet for two hours.

"I felt it was a symbol of all the pure, innocent lives which had been snuffed out there and I dared to hope it might be a sign of peace to come," she said.

"Now this place has closed it's time for us to move on to another abortion facility. While abortion is happening in our city we will never be silent."

Most Read

  1. Pope slaps woman after she grabs him

  2. Archaeologists uncover 1,700-year-old church in Ethiopia

  3. What will happen to the Church of England and Anglicans in 2020?

  4. Kanye West says Sunday Services saved him from drug use and addiction

  5. Christian bride-to-be killed on the way to her wedding by suspected Islamists

  6. Civil partnerships for heterosexual couples come into effect in England and Wales

  7. Hero security guard who stopped church gunman says he won't allow evil to succeed

  8. Gafcon UK leader 'very concerned' by appointment of Stephen Cottrell as Archbishop of York

  9. BBC has become a 'secular church' obsessed with 'climate change alarmism' and diversity - Charles Moore

More News

  1. books

    The books you should not leave off your 2020 reading list

  2. candle

    When you feel betrayed by God: my top Christian book of the year

  3. woman

    Should Christians make New Year's resolutions?

  4. notre-dame

    Notre-Dame has only '50 per cent chance' of being fully restored - church official

  5. vikings-season-3-episode-7

    Vikings didn't just murder monks and pillage monasteries – they helped spread Christianity too

  6. dreams

    All year resolutions

  7. abortion

    Mother offered full-term abortion because her son had Down's syndrome