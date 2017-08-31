Cleveland Cavaliers want more compensation in Irving–Thomas deal

Cleveland's Kyrie Irving is being sent to Boston for a package that includes Isaiah Thomas. Reuters/ Kelley L Cox

The Cleveland Cavaliers want more in their blockbuster trade with the Boston Celtics.

The Cavaliers reportedly want Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum along with Isaiah Thomas in a deal that will send star Kyrie Irving to the Celtics. Reports say that they want more compensation in the trade following Thomas' medical test on his injured hip.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Cavaliers are still evaluating the injury and they are weighing their options with the deal.

Thomas ended his season prematurely after aggravating a recurring torn right labrum in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, ironically against the Cavaliers.

He decided to postpone the surgery and instead opted to rest. "The hip is great. It's a real slow rehab process, but it's getting better and that's what it's all about," Thomas told The Boston Herald.

Wojnarowski said the Cavaliers will try to negotiate Jayson Tatum but Boston will remain firm in not including the 2017 third overall draft pick in the mix.

The Cavaliers are looking for a long-term plan since super star LeBron James can become a free agent after the upcoming season. Thomas, meanwhile, is in his last year of contract with the Celtics.

Aside from Tatum, the Cavaliers are also eyeing rookie pics from the Celtics.

Boston is protecting first round picks in the future, including picks from the Lakers in 2018 and picks from the Clippers and the Grizzlies in 2019 along with several second-round draft picks.

Last month, Irving requested the Cavs to trade him, even if he still had three years on his contract, explaining that he wanted to play for a team that would need his services the most and did not want to play the sidekick role for James anymore.

Previous reports said the guard might be heading to the San Antonio Spurs, the New York Knicks, the Miami Heat or the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Deadline for the physical exam of players involved in the trade will be on Thursday and that both teams can agree on an extension should it be needed.