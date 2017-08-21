'Claws' actress Carrie Preston on season 1: 'We've only just scratched the surface'

"Claws" will be returning to television screens in 2018 for its second season. Facebook/ ClawsTNT

HBO's black comedy "Claws" ended its first season on a bittersweet note, with its protagonists going back to where they started and seeing their dreams of opening up a fancy salon put on hold. However, the ladies will be ready for another season of organized crime and posh fingernails as the show will be coming back for a second season. Actress Carrie Preston thinks the first season only scratched the surface of the characters and is looking to unveil more about the characters in season 2.

The actress, who plays Polly in the show, sat with TV Guide and spoke about her hopes for the next season. "I would love to see even more backstories [for] all of us women in the crew because we've only just scratched the surface there," she said. She also talked about her character's true nature. "I like to think the real Polly comes out when she's most vulnerable," she shared, before adding that in episode 4, a glimpse of the real Polly comes out after being rejected by Sally, played by Gina Torres.

Preston, who also starred in shows like "True Blood" and "The Good Wife," touched on her character's history as an identity thief, saying she is good with stealing other people's identities and personalities as well. At the end of the season, she was probably attempting to steal the identity of a mother, making the actress wonder if she would be very good at that.

The 50-year old actress also shared her feelings about the show's strong and diverse female cast. "Sadly, it's a new feeling. My whole career, it's always having to play second fiddle to the men and having to fight for diversity." She clarified that by diversity, she means not only racially, but shapewise, sizewise, and agewise.

"Claws" will be returning to television screens in 2018 on TNT.