'Clash Royale' new update release date news: Game teases major reveals!

Electo Wizard of Clash Royale. Facebook/Clash Royale

"Clash Royale" is reportedly going to unveil a major update in October, teasing online gamers of the new modes, more troops, and features. It promises to deliver one of the biggest improvements in the game, although it remains unclear what those will be as of yet.

The massively popular real-time online game developed by Supercell has a major update on the way, and fans are thrilled for its arrival. The team announced, "We've got a new game mode that is vastly different from all others. It's our favorite 2v2 mode on the game team."

Players can expect something based on 2v2, although it seems unlikely that the ranked play is coming. According to Dot Esports, Supercell announced the forthcoming enhancements via an in-game news update that featured an Ask-Me-Anything event hosted by the developers and Reddit.

During the AMA, members of the developmental team responded to fans' questions regarding the possible game mode, features, new cards, matchmaking, and game play and card balancing included in the October update. Supercell revealed, "We haven't decided what cards will be in the next update yet, but we've been toying around with the idea of ghost again!"

Currently, the team has no plans for an unranked 1v1 mode as they have specifically created 2v2 in order to relive from "ladder stress" in 1v1's competitive ranked mode. For the players suffering from the intense performance anxiety, however, all is not lost. The "Clash Royale" developers assured that the update has "more casual alternatives to ranked 1v1."

Aside from the game mode, they also teased about working on a new arena for the game. There are more to be seen when the update is released in October. The team wrote, "It's currently being worked on (it might make it in for the next update)."

According to another report, it is expected that there will be a big September update, which is likely in the works and will arrive near the end of the month. It reportedly will include balance changes, special challenges, new game modes, and will introduce some of the new cards.

It is not yet confirmed when all the cards will be added to the game, but fans should be excited as the Mega Knight will be available on Friday, Sept. 8. In the coming weeks and months, other cards will eventually be dropped in the public. "Clash Royale" can be downloaded free on the iOS and Android store.