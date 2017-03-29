'Clash Royale Bandit Challenge' tips and tricks: How to unlock the legendary bandit
"Clash of Clans" developer Supercell just launched a new game mode for its free-to-play strategy-based mobile game "Clash Royale." The new game mode, called the Bandit Draft Challenge, is somewhat similar to previous draft challenges, but it introduces new gameplay.
The mode presents a game of cards, and the top prize is a single legendary card called the Bandit. Upon accessing the mode, gamers will be given two cards, and they will have to select one. The extra card will automatically be given to the opponent. In the game, players will either play with the legendary card or against it.
Players will be given turns to choose cards. The way to win is by knowing the deck and picking the cards that go together. Take for example, when a player chooses a Miner in the first round, the consequent option should complement the first choice. If given the chance to choose between Lighting and Poison, the latter would make a great option as it makes a better combination with the Miner.
Aside from being familiar with the cards that go together, players should also know the cards that make better counterattacks. When it comes down to the Bowler and the Barbarians, players should opt to choose the former because the latter does not stand a chance against it.
The deck is relatively small. If players know the components in the deck, then it would be easy to identify the opponent's cards.
Players need to accumulate a certain amount of wins to get specific prices. Those who manage to win two rounds get a gold chest. With four wins, players are awarded with 8,000 gold coins. On the sixth or seventh win, players get a magical chest, while on the ninth time, players will receive a bounty of 25,000 gold coins. More importantly, once the players get 12 wins, they will be rewarded with a Bandit card.
A few players, however, have seen a glitch in the reward system. There have been reports wherein gamers who won 12 rounds were not given the legendary card.
Supercell has yet to address the issue. More updates should arrive soon.
