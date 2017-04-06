'Clash Royale' April update 2017: Taunt limits and clan battle chest amounts increase; no more elixir bar while spectating matches

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Clash Royale" players can expect a new update to be rolled out soon.

Supercell is releasing a new Balance Change update on April 7, according to Clash Royale Arena. The game developer is reportedly "tuning down the Hog Rider and Sparky while boosting Royal Giant and some underrated cards."

The upcoming update will be "very small," according on Clash for Dummies. The report says the update will have only a few changes, and also includes an increase in taunt limits — from 15 emotes per match, combatants can now use up to 100 emotes. This upgrade basically allows players to make more trash talk in the game.

There is also an increase in the clan battle chest crown amount, from 110 to 275. The clan chest, which was introduced in December last year, became quite popular, which is why Supercell is now making it more challenging for players to earn.

"Clash Royale" posted the list of requirements on Reddit. Five total wins are required for a player to reach level 1, 15 total wins for level 2, 30 total wins for level 3, 50 total wins for level 4, 75 total wins for level 5, 105 total wins for level 6, 140 total wins for level 7, 180 total wins for level 8, 225 total wins for level 9, and 275 total wins for level 10. The community post also stated that only the number of wins required is updated and not the size of the chests.

In the new update, "Clash Royale" will also be eliminating the elixir bar while spectating battles, in order to reduce tattling of elixir totals through third-party means. Although the update only comes with a few changes, these are said to provide a better platform for all players.

The last update, which featured new cards, was released mid-March, and the upcoming update is said to simply refine the game's existing features, according to International Business Times. There is no announcement yet as to when the next major update will be rolled out.

Supercell's "Clash Royale" is available on Android and iOS.