'Clash of Clans' news, rumors: Arranged clan wars to be included in next update
The July update of popular mobile game "Clash of Clans" is already overdue, and fans are anticipating the new features that the update could bring to their beloved game. The impending update could bring a long-awaited feature in the "Clash" community — arranged wars between two closely-matched clans.
There are rumors suggesting that the next update would be focused on the clan war, and, according to ClashToday, it is possible that the implementation of arranged wars is coming to the game. These arranged wars would be permitted provided that the two participating clans are closely matched.
The introduction of arranged wars will enable player-driven innovation, such as clan tournaments. Players from participating clans could come together and arrange a one-day tournament or a longer-term league.
There might be a challenge with ensuring that the participating clans are closely matched up, which might be the factor that is keeping developer Supercell from releasing such a feature.
However, the inclusion of this component into the game's widely popular gameplay will unlock a whole new level of player participation and possibly introduce a whole new degree of competition, as community members will be able to gather with other players from the locality or city, and hold contests to determine who the best clan is.
The current clan war feature of the game involves matching your clan up with a random clan with the same level of achievements and member's levels.
Another rumored inclusion for the next update could be a new trap that counters Miners and Bowlers. This will further improve the game balance and may see the rise of different variations of attacks the during clan wars.
While there is no announcement as to when the next update will be, "Clash" fans will be keen on getting the game's latest improvements and its new features.
-
Antisemitism and musicians row: Now Christian evangelical calls for boycott of Roger Waters concert
An American evangelical Christian leader is calling for a boycott and picket of a concert starring the former Pink Floyd rock artist Roger Waters in Miami this evening.
-
If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
The success of Scripture Union's Christian app, Guardians of Ancora, highlights the importance of digital engagement of the Bible, particularly for children and young adults who are reported as drifting from faith and from the church.
- Which part is which in the 'body' of Christ?
- Check your shibboleth: Why we can't just kick out people we disagree with
- One of the most influential Church leaders of Victorian England: Why John Keble matters today
- When Christians fall out: 9 Bible verses about unity
- How to survive a Christian festival
- Farewell, Eugene Peterson? Why evangelicals can do better than start a heresy hunt over gay marriage
- Do short sermons fail to do justice to the Bible?
- If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
- US pastor and wife whose sons were killed in 2015 car accident blessed with two baby twin boys
- Shaman who once channeled dark powers is now a follower of Jesus after 'man in white' saves her from brink of death
- Muslim refugee embraces Jesus on his deathbed after Christian aid worker kept his promise
- Ex-Marine turned missionary rescues baby boy from clutches of ISIS after parents were gunned down trying to flee Mosul
- As churches shut down summer activities, Berlin 'dismayed and furious' over murder of German women in Egypt
- How a Christian charity is reaching out to thousands in desperate need in Mosul
- New hope for Charlie Gard as judge invites US doctor to fly to UK to examine him