'Cities: Skylines' headed to PS4 this summer following Xbox One version
After releasing its Xbox One version back in April, publisher Paradox Interactive is expanding the reach of its popular city management and simulation game "Cities: Skylines" by launching its PlayStation 4 version this August.
The game will be launched for the platform on Aug. 15 and will have gameplay, user interface and controls adapted for console gaming. It will have content similar to the Xbox One version, which includes the base game and the expansion pack "After Dark."
Released in 2015, "After Dark" was the first expansion pack to be launched for the game. It adds new buildings, like casinos and hotels, as well as new district specializations, and other elements that revolve around the theme of nighttime activities.
Game developer Colossal Order has launched several other expansion packs for the game, including "Snowfall" and "Natural Disasters" in 2016 and "Mass Transit" earlier this year. As of writing, no word has been given regarding the adaptation of these expansion packs for the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One versions.
"Cities: Skylines" has been a huge critical and commercial success, earning consistently high marks from game review critics. Commercially, it set sales records for Paradox Interactive since the launch of its PC version in 2014. The game sold 250,000 copies within the first 24 hours, and half a million copies in its first week. It hit one million sold copies within the first month after its release, and had more than two million copies sold by its first anniversary.
Similar to the popular "Sim City" series, the game allows players to build their own cities from scratch and manage many aspects of the cities, including urban planning, taxation, policies, budget, employment, and pollution levels. Part of the game's popularity comes from the fact that the game was built from the ground up to be compatible with player-created modifications interfaced through Steam Workshop.
Jill Duggar's husband Derick Dillard accused of bullying transgender reality star Jazz Jennings after tweeting gender is 'ordained by God'
Jill Duggar's husband was on the receiving end of strong criticism this week after he shared his Christian view on transgenderism.
-
If Marvel Comics was Christian, it would look like this: a pastor's dogged pursuit of a comic Bible
"For me, it's always been about outreach and engaging other people who are not a part of the Christian conversation," says Art Ayris, creator of the Kingstone graphic novel Bible.
