Church supports grieving Derbyshire community after tragic death of woman and 3 children

A church has opened its doors to a grieving community after two children, their mother and a third child were found dead in a house in Derbyshire.

The bodies were discovered by police officers at a home on Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, on Sunday morning.

Two of the children were siblings while the third is believed to have been at the house for a sleepover.

The Rev Canon Helen Guest, rector at St Giles Church, Killamarsh, spoke of the sense of shock in the community.

"We can't believe this tragedy has happened in our community and it's literally a stone's throw from where I live," she told the BBC.

St Giles has been open for members of the local community needing a quiet place to pray and reflect, or light a candle.

It has also opened a book of condolence.

"So far we've had a gentle flow of people who are coming in," said Rev Guest.

Police have arrested a man in connection with the deaths and said they are not looking for anyone else.

In a Facebook post, Jason Bennett identified two of the children as his son John, 13, and daughter Lacey, 11.

The heartbroken father wrote, "Gone too soon with so much to live for. I wish I could hold you and kiss you and tell you how much I love you. Thank you for making my world. All my love dad."