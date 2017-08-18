Church of Scientology responds to 'Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath' allegations

"Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" seeks to expose the Church Of Scientology's harmful practices. A&E website

The Church of Scientology published a response to the Emmy-nominated series "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath," which made claims that the organization discourages therapies that are not based on its beliefs and places the blame on victims of rape.

Karin Pouw, the Director of Public Affairs of Church of Scientology International wrote a letter to USA Today, which contained the organization's response to Remini's claims.

Remini claimed in the documentary that two women raised in the Church Of Scientology's Sea Org became victims of sexual abuse by its members. When the victims reported the incident to authorities within the church, they were either ignored or even punished.

Pouw said that Remini's allegations on condoning sexual abuse is false and defamatory. Additionally, the controversial church called Remini's docuseries dishonest, saying that its only goal is to make money and raise its television ratings by "spreading salacious lies to promote A&E's ugly brand of religious intolerance, bigotry and hatred."

The letter also shared that the church and its members have been subjected to death threats, dangerous acts of bullying and vandalism, which were inspired by Remini and her show.

According to the church, A&E executives are responsible for the violence provoked, and "should be ashamed for spreading bigotry and religious intolerance." The church claimed that Remini's new show is another example of A&E offering money to sources just to spread hate.

In light of recent tragic events, the organization said, "We live in a volatile time of accelerated hate, bigotry and intolerance. A&E's airing of salacious, unvetted falsehoods about the Church is reckless and irresponsible." The church also added that the hate and bigotry the network is fostering has no place in a liberal America.

The "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" documentary series airs on A&E every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT.