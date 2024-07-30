Church of England vicar not obligated to resign despite no-confidence vote

(CP) A Church of England vicar is not obligated to step down despite a congregation's vote of no confidence after his actions allegedly caused attendance to "plummet," the diocese says.

St. Leonard's Church in Buckinghamshire recently held a vote to call for the resignation of the Rev. Christopher Haywood, with 21 voting in favour and none voting against, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"[I]t cannot be ignored that in the last three years, under his ministry the church has gone from being a central point in village life to being viewed as insular and detached," the motion of no confidence reads. "We have no confidence in his continued ministry in this parish."

A churchgoer told LDRS that the vote came after Haywood refused to allow a church warden's funeral. Since then, the congregation numbers have "plummeted."

The Diocese of Oxford said the vote was "not legally binding," which means that Haywood is not obligated to depart. Haywood has led St. Leonard's, a small congregation near Wendover Woods, and three other Buckinghamshire churches since 2021. He was appointed to the position by the bishop of Buckingham. He previously served as the curate in the Benefice of Hugglescote with Donington, Ellistown and Snibston.

"This vote is not legally binding and the vicar, the Rev. Chris Haywood, is not obliged to leave," the diocese stated. "The diocese is working with all parties concerned to bring about the best resolution to this breakdown in relationships."

At the no-confidence vote meeting attended by 40 people, Haywood reportedly defended his decision not to allow the funeral of Anne Butterworth to take place even though she served the church as a warden for over three decades.

One unnamed congregant told LRDS that Haywood would not allow the funeral because she wanted another minister to conduct the service. Members also claim that Haywood has not responded timely to requests for baptisms and burials.

Haywood has not commented publicly about the situation.

© The Christian Post