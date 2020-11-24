Church of England must become 'simpler, humbler, bolder'

The Church of England must become "simpler, humbler, bolder" after the monumental events of 2020, the Archbishops of Canterbury and York have said.

They reflected on some of the key moments from this year in addresses to the Church's General Synod, meeting online this week, including the pandemic, the Black Lives Matter protests and the release of the IICSA report into child sexual abuse in the Church of England.

"2020 will be a year that registers in memory and in history," said Archbishop Justin Welby.

"It can be compared with 1929, with 1914, with 1989.

"We are aware that this is a year in which huge changes are happening in our society and consequently in the Church."

Archbishop Stephen Cottrell said the events of 2020 called for faith and courage from Anglicans.

"For let us be clear there is no possibility of changes in society failing to have a profound effect on the shape, calling and experience of mission in the Church," he said.

"These crises are not signs of the absence of God but calls to recognise the presence of the kingdom and to act in faith and courage, simplifying our life focusing on Jesus Christ, looking outwards to the needy and renewing in our cells our call to wash feet, to serve our society and to be the Church for England."

He added: "If we put our trust in God, and if we learn to love one another, then I believe we can become a simpler, humbler, bolder Church, better able to live and share the gospel of Jesus Christ."