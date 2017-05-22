Church of England ethical fund sees 'stellar' rewards

x

The Church of England's £7.9 billion endowment fund saw 'stellar' returns of 17.1 per cent on its 2016 investments.

The unprecedented success pushes it to the top of the world's best performing funds, even ahead of the highly-rated Yale University fund, according to the Financial Times.

The Church Commissioners is part of the CofE's infrastructure and runs its multi-billion pound investment programme. Wikimedia Commons

The boost means the Church Commissioners, who run the fund, have achieved an average 9.6 per cent returns for the last 30 years.

Headed by chief executive Andrew Brown, the body said the performance was partly thanks to a fall in the pound after Brexit but good returns from its investments into global equity, private equity and timber had been 'equally helpful'.

The growth means the Church Commissions contributed £230.7 million to the CofE last year, Brown said.

'While this is only around 15 per cent of the Church's overall income - most funding comes from the extraordinary generosity of parishioners - we are delighted to be able to play our part.'

The Church Commissioners aims to promote ethical investment and has been 'instrumental in filing climate disclosure resolutions at [mining groups] Anglo American, Glencore and Rio Tinto' and voting 'against the majority of remuneration reports', a report said.

The commissioners only fund projects deemed to be compatible with Christian values and do not directly invest in the arms trade, pornography or tobacco.

Head of equities Richard Saunders said the returns proved ethical investment could be profitable.

'We have always argued that ethical investing does not put us at a disadvantage – so I'm not going to argue it puts us at an advantage [on the back of these returns]. We have a strong ethical approach and invest over the long term, which we think will be successful. We look to harvest returns over a long period.'

The group has recovered its reputation after a disastrous investment into speculative US property development in the 1980s saw losses of up to £800 million.

Since then the church was also found to have indirect investments in Wonga, the payday lending company, after the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby vowed to compete them out of business.