Church leaders 'dismayed' by Dover situation

Church leaders have called for intervention by the UK Government to support truck drivers facing the prospect of being stranded in Dover over Christmas.

In a joint statement, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Bishops of Rochester, Dover and Tonbridge said they were "dismayed" by the situation in Dover.

While tests are underway and the border with France has now re-opened, many truck drivers will not be tested in time because of the backlog, leaving them with no choice but to spend Christmas in their cabs.

In the last few days, truck drivers have complained of terrible roadside conditions, with little food or sanitation.

The Church leaders praised the "heroic" efforts of local council workers, churches and other faith groups trying to support them with hot food, but said it was a "national issue" that calls for the Government to intervene "decisively".

"We recognise the need to take urgent precautions to slow the spread of the new strain of coronavirus. But to leave seasonal workers, families and some truck drivers without adequate food and sanitary facilities is unacceptable - both for those stranded and for the people of Dover," they said.

"For those now unable to return to their families in mainland Europe for Christmas - at the end of this year of such great suffering - the heartbreak and frustration is immense."

They continued: "The necessary provisions must be given for people to endure this ordeal with their dignity intact, making sure enough Covid tests are available so drivers and workers can return home as soon as possible.

"As we reflect on the coming of the Christ-child born in a manger, we are reminded of our responsibility to respect the God-given dignity and value of every human being.

"May that be the case for the people of Kent, for all those in Dover, in France and everywhere this Christmas."