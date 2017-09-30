Church friends who started own sunglasses brand hit the big time after Meghan Markle wears them for outing with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle wore Finlay & Co frames during her first public outing with Prince Harry. (PHOTO: Instagram/Finlay & Co)

Lots of people closely follow the fashion choices of the British Royal family and love to copy whatever they are wearing. Even the Royals' significant others get tons of attention for their fashion choices, and the sunglasses company Finlay & Co can attest to that.

Finlay & Co was founded by church friends David Lochhead, 32 and Dane Butler 33, without any previous business experience.

They launched their first collection of wooden frames after it became a fad in Portugal, according to the Daily Mail. They received even more rave reviews after being invited to showcase at London Fashion Week, and Anna Wintour dubbed them as a brand to watch.

Since then, A-list celebrities have started wearing their sunglasses. Some of their fans include Jessica Alba, Gigi Hadid, David Gandy, Suki Waterhouse, Kate Hudson, Sienna Miller, and Rihanna. However, nothing catapulted their brand more then a public sighting of "Suits" star Meghan Markle and her boyfriend, Prince Harry.

Markle wore their frames when she made her first public appearance with Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto. She donned the brand's Percy frames and even had them personalized with her initials "MM" on the arm, according to their Instagram (@finlayandco) page.

Because of this, demand for their frames skyrocketed and they sold £20,000 worth of shades overnight. Their website even crashed multiple times because of the demand.

For the two, the success they've enjoyed is nothing short of a blessing. "We've been really fortunate to see many celebrities wearing our frames over the years," said Lochhead.

It's also a bonus that they get along so well and enjoy spending time with one another. "Working with a close friend is fantastic and has all sorts of benefits," said Lochhead. "It does get quite funny when we turn up to friends' birthdays or football matches and end up spending so much time together outside of work in addition to all the time we spend on the business."