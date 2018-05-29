Church that lost 10 evangelical pastor couples in Cuba plane crash appeals for prayers

One week after a plane crash in Havana, Cuba, killed 120 people on May 19, the denomination that lost 10 evangelical pastor couples in the accident has appealed for prayers.

A statement of the global Nazarene Church after the crash said: 'Couples were singing, praying, and testifying on their way to the airport. The promise of the resurrection assures us that we will be reunited in praising and worshiping God together.'

Reuters People react during a religious ceremony where victims of the Boeing 737 plane crash were remembered at a church in Havana, Cuba.

The evangelical group has more than 100 churches in Cuba, and the 'tragedy came at a time of growth' according to the statement, reported by Evangelical Focus.

'Please continue to join us in prayer for all affected by this tragic loss. We embrace Christ's mandate to console the grieving and care for the widows and orphans', the group said.

The Boeing 737 burst into flames shortly after take off from Havana on Friday and crashed near Jose Marti International Airport on the outskirts of the capital. Three survivors, all women, were left in a critical condition.

It was the deadliest crash in nearly 30 years, Cuban authorities said.

Leonel López, president for the church family in the island, explained that its members are going through a 'somber time, relatives are understandably hurting'.

Now, López said, 'a process is underway to find leaders for the congregations now without a pastor'.

The Cuban Council of Churches and the Latin Evangelical Alliance said they were 'united in the sorrow'.

The little-known Mexican airline company, Damojh, had leased the nearly 40-year-old Boeing 737 to Cuban flagship carrier Cubana. The company has come under scrutiny due to allegations of previous safety problems and complaints by former employees.