Church of Scotland signs up for Thy Kingdom Come

The Church of Scotland has joined the global prayer initiative Thy Kingdom Come, set up by the Archbishops of Canterbury and York in 2016.

Thy Kingdom Come aims to encourage Christians to pray between Ascension Day and Pentecost for conversions. It has grown into an international and ecumenical movement crossing denominational and political boundaries.

Diocese of Winchester Thy Kingdom Come at Winchester Cathedral

The Church of Scotland has formally announced its participation in 2019, as Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury and Rt Rev Susan Brown, Moderator of the General Assembly, said saying in a joint declaration : 'We rejoice in this opportunity to build on the commitment of our churches to pray together.

'We join our prayers with those of the Church throughout the world as we pray "Thy Kingdom Come".'

The two churches made a commitment in 2016 to work more closely together in the Columba Declaration.

Thy Kingdom Come includes 'Beacon Events' at venues like cathedrals, which draw hundreds of Christians together in prayer and worship. It also offers the opportunity to 'Pledge2Pray', in which people can sign up to pray during the Ascension period, and resources for church, individual and family prayer.

After last year's event, Welby said: 'I'm more excited by Thy Kingdom Come than anything I can remember for many, many years.'