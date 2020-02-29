Church of Ireland issues coronavirus guidance after first confirmed case in Northern Ireland

The Church of Ireland has issued guidelines for coronavirus after the first case was confirmed in Northern Ireland on Friday.

The infected woman was in Italy this week and flew to Northern Ireland via Dublin Airport. Health officials said that those with close contact have been notified.

The guidance from the Church of Ireland tells parishioners not to make physical contact during the Sign of the Peace and urges good hand hygiene at all times.

Holy Communion is to be given in one kind only, and only the celebrant should drink from the chalice.

"Physical interaction during services, including the Sign of Peace, should be suspended. Clergy may choose to give the congregation permission to carry out an alternative Sign of Peace that does not involve hand contact (e.g. a smile, nod or bow) if so wished," it says.

"Shaking hands on greeting and departure at religious services/gatherings should be suspended. Observe good hand and general hygiene – thorough hand–washing with soap or sanitisers and disposal of tissues."

Parishioners are told to look out for cough, shortness of breath, fever and difficulty breathing. Those with flu-like symptoms are being told to "stay at home"

"Do not come to church services until you feel well," the guidance states.

It goes on to say that priests should suspend home visits to parishioners with flu-like symptoms for the time-being.

"The Church's duty of care extends to members of the clergy. If you have influenza–type symptoms, do not call the clergy for pastoral visitation," it reads.

"Pastoral support for parishioners who are unable to attend church services should be provided by telephone or online (e.g. Skype)."

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also provided guidance stating that "people who are ill should not attend religious services".

Church leaders are advised to supply tissue and hand sanitiser at services and gatherings, and ensure that hard surfaces that are regularly touched, including pews, are regularly cleaned with detergent.

The guidance encourages churches to have a plan in place for how they will suspend or continue services in the event of clergy contracting coronavirus, or someone becoming ill during the service "including isolating them from other people and seeking medical advice without delay".